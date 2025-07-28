Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia: city is being attacked by shaheds, air defence was operating

Late in the evening on Sunday, 27 July, explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia during an attack by Russian drones.

This was reported by "Suspilne", Censor.NET informs.

"The sound of an explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia," it was reported at 11:10 p.m.

Before that, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Ivan Fedorov, reported the movement of enemy attack drones in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

"Our air defence is operating.... stay in safe places until the air alarm is lifted," the official said at 11:19 p.m.

Earlier it was reported that in the evening of 27 July, the Russians launched attack drones at Ukraine.

