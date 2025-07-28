Enemy attacked Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts of Dnipropetrovsk region at night, there are victims

During the night, Russian invaders attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with UAVs, FPV drones and artillery

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak

The Russian army attacked Nikopol district with drones and artillery. It was loud in the district centre, Marhanets, Myrivka, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovsk communities. Two people were injured - a 15-year-old girl and a 49-year-old woman. They will be treated on an outpatient basis.

A fire broke out. An educational institution, an apartment building, 3 private houses, 3 outbuildings, and a power line were damaged.

The enemy also attacked Synelnykivskyi district. FPV drones hit the Mezhivska community. An agricultural enterprise, a non-operational building, an administrative building, and a car were damaged. Dry grass caught fire.

