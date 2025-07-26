Two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region were subjected to enemy attacks: there are dead and wounded, houses, enterprises and lyceum were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 26 July, Russian troops shelled Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in one death and one injury.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"During the day, the enemy attacked two districts - Nikopol and Synelnykove. Unfortunately, there is a dead and wounded," the statement reads.

Thus, in Nikopol district, the district centre, Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove communities were affected. The enemy used artillery and drones.

As a result of the Russian attacks, businesses, cars, a private house and an outbuilding were damaged.

Mezheva community in Synelnykove district was under attack. The aggressor hit it with a UAV.

Fires broke out. A lyceum and a private house were damaged.

As a reminder, on the afternoon of 26 July 2025, Russian troops fired artillery at Nikopol district and attacked Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region with an FPV drone. It was reported that a man was killed in the attack, and a 14-year-old girl was among the wounded.





