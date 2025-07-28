Russians shelled Kherson: house damaged, two people wounded (updated)

On Monday morning, around 5:00 a.m., Russian troops shelled residential areas of Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson CMA Yaroslav Shanko, Censor.NET informs.

One of the shells hit a private house. There were no people inside at the time of the shelling.

"Social workers of the Kherson City Military Administration promptly went to the places of 'arrivals'. They talked to witnesses and organized priority measures to eliminate the consequences of the shelling," the CMA said.

In addition, according to the Kherson RMA, a 73-year-old resident of Bilozerka, who was injured during the previous shelling, turned to the hospital. She was diagnosed with contusion, blast injury and concussion. The woman was hospitalized.

Updated

At around 7:00 a.m., the enemy opened fire on Dniprovskyi district of the city. According to Kherson CMA, a 48-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man were injured. They sustained mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds, turned to doctors on their own and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

