Our conditions - no dragging Ukraine into NATO, and no Alliance expansion at all, - Lavrov. VIDEO
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov insists that "Ukraine was not dragged into NATO".
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.
"The task will be fulfilled. We insist on what is our legitimate demand. Namely, to ensure our security. No dragging Ukraine into NATO, no NATO expansion at all. It has already expanded close to our borders, despite all the promises and documents that were adopted," the minister of the occupying country said.
