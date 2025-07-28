Germany moves to new stage of military aid to Ukraine - Ambassador Makeiev

Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev said that Berlin is moving to a new phase of military aid to Ukraine, with the purchase of weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers and the creation of joint defence enterprises.

Makeiev recalled that Germany had previously gone through several stages - from symbolic assistance to direct supplies of equipment and the launch of production for the Armed Forces.

The new stage involves ordering weapons for German funds in Ukraine, as well as joint production with German companies.

According to Makeiev, negotiations between Ukrainian and German manufacturers have already begun, particularly on long-range weapons. "There are Ukrainian products that far exceed Taurus in terms of range, although perhaps not in terms of efficiency," he said.

The ambassador expressed hope for new alliances in the defence industry between the two countries.

