Ukraine will receive another IRIS-T from Germany - Ambassador Makeyev

Germany is preparing to send the IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine.

This was announced by Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have received more than 60 cheetahs. That is, most of the cheetahs that could be caught in forests around the world have already been caught, and they are grazing on Ukrainian pastures," the diplomat said.

The ambassador noted that Gepard has successfully proven itself in Ukraine, in particular for countering the Shahed.

However, he added that the tactics of the Russians have changed, making it harder to hit targets.

He also noted the Skynex anti-aircraft artillery system from Rheinmetall, which shows good results in service with the Air Force. According to the Ambassador, Ukraine will continue to work on the supply of these systems.

"Moreover, there are already first ideas between representatives of the defense industry of Ukraine and Germany to jointly build additional air defense systems. That is, to take a gun from Rheinmetall, put it on a different chassis, and incorporate missile systems," Makeev added.

He also said that the IRIS-T air defense systems Ukraine needs continue to be supplied by Germany: "Seven systems have already arrived, the eighth is coming."

Earlier, it was reported that one Patriot anti-aircraft missile system and interceptor missiles had arrived in Ukraine from Germany.

