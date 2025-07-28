Enemy is trying to push our soldiers out of Kamianske and Plavni in Orikhiv direction, - Defense Forces

At present, Russian troops are actively conducting assaults towards the settlements of Plavni and Kamianske in the Orikhiv direction and are trying to push our military out of there.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"In the Orikhiv direction, in particular in the direction of Plavni, Kamianske, Stepnohirsk, the enemy has slightly increased the number of uses of air weapons and is striking with adjusted aircraft bombs, massive strikes on Stepnohirsk, Plavni and Orikhiv, which is also located nearby," Voloshyn said.

At the same time, the spokesman informed that the enemy is trying to completely push the Ukrainian Defense Forces units out of Kamianske and Plavni.

"He has actually destroyed all our positions there and destroyed all the fortifications, shelters, buildings that were in the village of Kamianske, so the Ukrainian Defense Forces have nothing to hold on to. There is virtually no place to hide, no place to keep the defense, so we had to retreat to the northern outskirts of Kamianske, and there are Ukrainian positions there, but we keep the settlement under fire control and the enemy cannot gain a foothold there either, because they destroyed everything there," said Voloshyn.

According to him, if enemy groups do enter the settlement, they also have no place to hide.

"We strike with both FPV drones and drones to drop the enemy who enter Kamianske, but the enemy continues its scorched earth tactics. They are destroying our positions and trying to advance towards Plavni, and there are already battles for this settlement. The enemy has indeed come close to it and is trying to enter it, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces are also trying to prevent it from gaining a foothold there," the spokesman assured.