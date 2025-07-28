US suspends restrictions on tech exports to China to ensure Trump-Xi meeting - FT

The United States has temporarily abandoned stricter restrictions on technology exports to China in order not to complicate trade negotiations with Beijing and to ensure that Donald Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing government sources, Censor.NET reports.

According to current and former U.S. officials, the Department of Commerce has been instructed to avoid actions that could cause an escalation. The third round of U.S.-China talks is scheduled to take place in Stockholm on Monday.

Earlier this year, the United States planned to block the export of Nvidia H20 chips designed specifically for the Chinese market. But after lobbying by the company's CEO Jensen Huang, the Trump administration changed its position.

A number of national security experts, including former White House adviser Matt Pottinger, say that the H20 chip can contribute to the development of China's military AI and has characteristics that are superior to the H100, which is banned from export.

