Only one launch of "Kalibr" from Black Sea was recorded in July - Ukrainian Navy

Russia has significantly reduced the intensity of the use of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

In July, only one case of their use was documented.

According to Pletenchuk, the decrease in activity may be due to the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense and the complication of preparations for launches. At the same time, the spokesman does not rule out that the restrictions are due to the fact that the missile carriers are not permanently stationed in Sevastopol.

The situation in the Black Sea remains tense but stable. Ukraine's maritime corridor is working, albeit with the risk of attacks from Crimea. Mines remain a problem in the waters, and demining is ongoing to ensure safe passage of ships.

Russian ships are mostly limited to patrolling near ports, using small boats such as Grachonok and Raptor. Despite the decreased activity of the fleet, Russian planes and helicopters are constantly present in the skies above the sea.

