Reserve soldier and TV host Hennadii Popenko appointed spokesperson of Ministry of Veterans Affairs

TV host, actor, and Armed Forces of Ukraine soldier Hennadii Popenko, who was transferred to the reserve due to a severe injury and prolonged rehabilitation, has been appointed spokesperson of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official website of Ukraine’s Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs stated that after the de-occupation of Kyiv region in 2022, Hennadii Popenko voluntarily mobilized, served as a soldier, carried out tasks to repel drone and missile attacks, contributed to anti-sabotage efforts, and participated in demining and guarding strategic facilities. Later, he continued his service in the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade and subsequently as part of a reserve unit.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Hennadii led the mobile group of the Cultural Landing, an initiative that unites servicemen with creative professions to strengthen the moral and psychological condition of their comrades.

In 2024, Popenko suffered a knee injury. Following surgery and complications, he underwent a long rehabilitation course, during which he joined the Ministry’s team — he now voices the Ministry’s position and helps shape the language and approaches the state uses to address veterans and society.

Besides his military service, Hennadii has over two decades of experience in television and public communication. He has worked on informational, educational, and entertainment projects and hosted socially important topics on nationwide channels.

