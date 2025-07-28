Russian border ship violates Estonia’s maritime border - media

A Russian border ship entered Estonia’s territorial waters without permission and stayed there for about 35 minutes. The incident occurred on July 26 east of the island of Vaindloo.

According to Estonia’s State Border Act, foreign military vessels are allowed innocent passage through the country’s territorial waters. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia must be notified 48 hours in advance. The Russian border ship did not provide such notice.

The Estonian Navy monitored the situation. They identified the ship and recorded the border violation.

Protest note delivered to Russian chargé d’affaires

On Monday, July 28, Estonia’s MFA summoned the temporary chargé d’affaires of the Russian Embassy to deliver a note of protest.

"The violation of Estonia’s maritime border by Russia is a serious and unacceptable incident. This message was also conveyed to the temporary chargé d’affaires of the Russian Federation," emphasized Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

