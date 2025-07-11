Four Ukrainian Navy mine countermeasure vessels took part in "Sea Breeze 25-2" exercises in UK. PHOTO

The UK has concluded the "Sea Breeze 25-2" exercises, which involved Ukrainian Navy ships.

This year, the joint US-Ukraine exercises focused on mine countermeasures and the future security of the Black Sea.

Ukraine deployed four mine countermeasure vessels for the drills, including the recently transferred Mariupol and Melitopol, as well as Chernihiv and Cherkasy, both provided by the UK in 2023.





They were practised during the exercise:

Searching for mines

Underwater diving and rescue operations

Unmanned underwater and surface assets

The purpose of the "Sea Breeze 25-2" exercises is to conduct training in real conditions and ensure Ukraine’s integration into multinational naval operations — all in accordance with NATO standards, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated.

