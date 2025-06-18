Poland and NATO allies will prepare appropriate action plan during Russian Zapad-2025 exercises - Duda

NATO should intensify its attention and further demonstrate its readiness in the context of the upcoming West-2025 military exercises announced by Russia.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, Polish President Andrzej Duda said this at a meeting of the National Security Council of Poland.

According to him, the issue of the threat from Russia should be raised at the NATO summit, and this topic will repeatedly appear on the agenda.

"It is no secret that the threat, at least for the European part of NATO, is Russia's imperial policy. In this context, the upcoming West 2025 exercise announced by Russia is an important point. It should be remembered that these exercises last took place four years ago, in the fall of 2021, and their consequence was Russian aggression in Ukraine and the deployment of part of the Russian forces in our part of Europe, closer to the Polish border... Therefore, I believe that we need to pay attention to this and we need to clearly tell our NATO allies about it, as it will require intensified attention within the Alliance and an additional demonstration of readiness on the part of the Alliance," the Polish president emphasized.

Duda noted that Poland, together with its NATO allies, will prepare an action plan during the West 2025 exercise.