Trump: Russia could be very rich now, but spends all its money on war with Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the Russian economy is in a difficult situation due to the cost of the war.

He said this during a conversation with journalists, Censor.NET reports.

Trump noted that Moscow directs all resources to "wars and murders," although Russia could be "incredibly prosperous." He emphasized that Russia's economy is relatively weak compared to the country's vast territory, and that it is currently experiencing difficulties.

"The economy used to be strong. Now it is not. It is difficult for him now. Economically, it's not easy. But their economy is quite small, especially compared to the vast territory. This land is colossal," Trump said.

He also recalled his "tough stance" against Putin during his term, including the blocking of the Nord Stream project. According to him, despite hopes for a peace agreement, it may be too late now.

