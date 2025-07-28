Trump: US to put pressure on Russia over millions of losses in war with Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said that Russia has lost about a million people in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

He emphasized that he does not want to put pressure on Russia, but because of such large-scale losses, he is forced to do so.

"I don't want to do this to Russia. I love the Russian people. They are wonderful people. I don't want to do this to Russia. But they are losing a lot of Russians because of this. They've lost a million Russians," Trump said.

To recap, Trump said that he sees "no progress" in resolving the war between Russia and Ukraine, so he is shortening the deadline for a truce to 10-12 days from today, July 28.

