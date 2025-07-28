ENG
News Train crash in Germany
Train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among injured

Five Ukrainians injured in train accident in Germany

Five Ukrainian citizens were injured in a train accident in Germany that occurred on Sunday, July 27.

This was reported by the press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Among the passengers were five Ukrainian citizens: a 59-year-old man and a family couple with two underage children. All Ukrainian citizens are undergoing inpatient medical examinations at local healthcare facilities. Their lives are not in danger. No Ukrainian citizens are among the deceased," the ministry stated, referring to the Consulate General of Ukraine in Munich.

The case is under the supervision of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Munich. Consular officials are ready to provide necessary assistance.

Earlier reports said that on the evening of July 27, a passenger train derailed in Germany. At least three people were killed and another 34 were injured.

Read more: Passenger train derails in Germany: three people killed, 34 injured

