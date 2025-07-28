One person injured in Russian drone attack on Sumy region
On the evening of July 28, around 5:45 PM, Russians attacked the Buryn community in Sumy region with four strike drones.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET informs.
"As a result of the strike, a local store was destroyed. One of the saleswomen was injured, she was promptly given medical assistance and her life is not in danger. Damage was also recorded to residential buildings, a cultural center, non-residential premises, and vehicles," he said.
