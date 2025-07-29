For a long time, the Russian occupiers have been trying to advance into Pokrovsk, but until recently, Ukraine's defenders have been well in repelling the enemy's attacks. In recent weeks, Russian troops have broken through the defences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Russian army in this area has begun to adapt to the tactics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and use new technologies - fibre-optic drones. These drones can attack Ukrainian positions at a depth of 25 km.

For months, Ukrainian troops held off Russia's offensive on the strategically important Pokrovsk, killing thousands of Russian soldiers with kamikaze drones. But in recent weeks, the situation has changed: Russian forces have broken through the defences and entered the city for the first time.

However, the losses among the occupation forces are still huge. According to the commander of the "Wolves of Da Vinci" battalion, Serhii Filimonov, every Russian prisoner says that the Russians are most afraid of UAVs, which they "see in their nightmares".

Meanwhile, the occupiers are throwing poorly trained soldiers and convicts into battle with poor training. There is also evidence of a lack of adequate supplies: Reuters reports that one of the soldiers asked his family for 50,000 rubles for a walkie-talkie.

But all this does not prevent Russia from advancing. DeepState reported that in June, the aggressor occupied 556 km² of Ukraine's territory, more than a quarter of which was in the Pokrovsk region. Filimonov emphasises that the Russians manage to find new victims, whom they "throw into the furnace".

Ukraine can only counter with drones, minefields and trained units. However, the adaptation of the Russian army and the difficulty of maintaining logistics under constant drone strikes make it difficult. And despite the fact that all enemy subversive reconnaissance groups that have penetrated Pokrovsk so far have been destroyed, according to official figures, even minor successes could open the way for Russia to make deeper advances in the region. Reuters concludes that the Russians are actually on the city's doorstep.