There is partial enemy penetration between Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, occupiers want to take Pokrovsk into semi-circumvention - "Khortytsia" OSGT

Currently, the Russian occupiers are making some progress between Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy wants to take Pokrovsk into a semi-surrounding.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the spokesman for the operational and strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Trehubov on Suspilne TV channel.

According to Trehubov, the advance of Russian troops was recorded between Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk.

"There is still some advancement on their part in Pokrovsk - a partial wedge between Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka. They are trying to develop it, while our troops are trying to destroy as much manpower and equipment as possible, to slow down the offensive and push them back.

... There is no point in storming the city now, because the Russians have already learned what happens when you storm cities like this head-on. Despite all the strength they have now, they still don't have enough people to repeat the "meat assaults" that took place in Mariupol and Bakhmut. They will just completely waste them. That's why they are trying to take the town into partial coverage," he noted.

Earlier, the Khortytsia OSGT stated that the main mission of the Russians is to intervene between Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka.