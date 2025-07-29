Ambassadors of three African countries arrived in occupied Crimea: Foreign Ministry condemns visit

Ambassadors of three African countries - Chad, Guinea and Burundi - visited the occupied Crimea. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the visit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian media.

Thus, on July 28, diplomats from Burundi - Joseph Nkurunziza, Guinea - Nyankoyi Haba and Chad - Adam Besir Mahamoud visited the temporarily occupied peninsula.

According to Russian propagandists, they were presented with the economic, industrial and scientific potential of Crimea.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine responded to the visit.

"This visit is a blatant violation of international law, in particular UN General Assembly resolutions, including resolution 68/262 on the Territorial Integrity of Ukraine, as well as Ukrainian legislation. Such actions contradict the universally recognized principles of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and undermine the efforts of the international community to end Russian aggression and restore a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace.

The Russian Federation continues to use diplomats of third countries for propaganda purposes and is trying to create the illusion of "recognition" of the illegal occupation of the Ukrainian peninsula," the ministry said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry called on foreign diplomats to strictly adhere to international law, respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and refrain from actions that could be construed as direct or indirect approval of the crimes of the aggressor state.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expects that foreign governments will give due consideration to the actions of their representatives who, by their rash actions, harm bilateral relations with Ukraine and the reputation of their own countries in the international arena.

The Ukrainian side reserves the right to take the necessary political and diplomatic measures in response to these unfriendly actions, and will also initiate the inclusion of the above-mentioned persons in the sanctions lists," they concluded.