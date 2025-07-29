Occupiers supply water once every three days in Donetsk region - National Resistance Center

There is a critical situation with water supply in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region, in particular in Donetsk and Makiivka.

This is reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

According to local sources, water is supplied on schedule: only three hours once every three days, but even in these intervals it often does not arrive.

In response, the Russian occupation authorities have deployed 75 water trucks to the region with more than a million residents, causing queues, chaos and unsanitary conditions.

The so-called "minister of housing and communal services of the DPR" publicly recognized the criticality of the situation and called on residents to evacuate due to the threat of epidemics.

