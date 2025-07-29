3 344 13
Russians have advanced near Poltavka and Voskresenka, - DeepState
Russian troops managed to advance near two settlements in Donetsk region.
This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy advanced near Poltavka and in Voskresenka. The area to the west of Piddubne has been specified," the report says.
