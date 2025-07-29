Russians have advanced near Poltavka and Voskresenka, - DeepState

Russian troops managed to advance near two settlements in Donetsk region.

This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy advanced near Poltavka and in Voskresenka. The area to the west of Piddubne has been specified," the report says.

Read more: Russians have advanced near Piddubne and Popiv Yar and two other settlements in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP