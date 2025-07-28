Russians have advanced near Piddubne and Popiv Yar and two other settlements in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have advanced in Piddubne and Zelenyi Hai in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region.

This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has advanced in Zelenyi Hai, near Piddubne, Andriivka-Klevtsove and Popiv Yar," the report says.

