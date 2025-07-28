3 609 35
Russians have advanced near Piddubne and Popiv Yar and two other settlements in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops have advanced in Piddubne and Zelenyi Hai in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region.
This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy has advanced in Zelenyi Hai, near Piddubne, Andriivka-Klevtsove and Popiv Yar," the report says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password