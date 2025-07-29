Navy commented on video of Russian naval drone: It is difficult to verify authenticity

The Russian military has posted a video on social media controlled by the navy that allegedly shows the testing of a new naval drone.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the video was filmed during the July Storm exercise, where the Russians probably showed one of the elements of their new weapon. However, the footage provided does not allow for an objective assessment of the drone's characteristics. "They always try to somehow overestimate the parameters of their equipment. And as a result, it is quite difficult to analyze it. But the very fact that they are moving in this direction is confirmed," Pletenchuk confirmed.

The Navy spokesman added that this is not the first time Russia has announced the development of such systems. At the same time, Russians often copy successful developments of other countries, which poses a real threat and requires attention.

