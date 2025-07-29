Russians are trying to take control of Antonivskyi bridge near Kherson - Southern Defense Forces

Over the past week, the situation on the Prydniprovskyi (Kherson) direction has become more tense, with Russian troops intensifying assault operations near Antonivskyi Bridge, trying to take control of its railroad part.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, to Radio Liberty's Pryazovia News project.

Antonivskyi railway bridge

"The enemy made more than 50 such attempts in a week. That is, earlier it was three or four attempts a day, now it is up to a dozen such attempts. The Antonivskyi Railroad Bridge is the narrowest place on the Dnipro from which to strike the right bank and try to make attacks on the right bank, where the Ukrainian Defense Forces are stationed. Therefore, the enemy is trying to take our positions near this Antonivskyi bridge at any cost. One of Russia's elite units, a reconnaissance brigade, is acting against our units there. And they carried out such subversive actions," the spokesman noted.

Island zone in the Dnipro delta

At the same time, according to Voloshyn, Russian forces are trying to take control of the island zone in the Dnipro River Delta.

"Previously, the enemy carried out its assault and attempts to force in one or two directions, but now it is actually in the entire zone. These are the islands of Zabych, Kozuliskyi and Nestryha. The enemy is also attempting to take control of these islands on Velykyi Potemkinskyi and Bilohrudy," he said.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian military de-occupied the right-bank part of Kherson region during the summer and fall of 2022. The regional center was liberated on November 11, 2022. The Russian military regularly attacks Ukrainian regions with various types of weapons - strike UAVs, missiles, KABs, and MLRS - using various types of weapons.