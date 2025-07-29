Enemy subversive reconnaissance groups are active around Kupiansk, but not in city, - Kanashevych, head of DMA

Certain activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups is recorded in settlements near Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, in particular in Radkivka and the village of Mirove.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Andriy Kanashevych, the head of the Kupiansk District Military Administration, on Suspilne TV channel.

"So far, there has been no information about the SRG in the city. There is information that they are around Kupiansk, in the settlements located not far from the city - Radkivka, the village of Myrove. This village is actually Kupiansk - there is not even a border between the city and the village of Myrove. There is some activity of these sabotage and reconnaissance groups there. We are informed about it. We understand that, given the short distances involved, there is a possibility of such an event (of the SRG's entry - ed.). Our Armed Forces are standing, let's hope that the enemy will not be able to advance any further than a meter," Kanashevych said.

According to him, more than 200 civilians have left the area over the past week, mostly residents of Kupiansk and Kindrashiv communities.

"About 4,700 people remain in the areas close to the combat zone. We see that every day there are applications for evacuation. Every morning such measures are taken," he added.

