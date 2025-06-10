DIU soldiers of "Chimera" unit repelled offensive in Kupiansk direction: over 30 ocupiers were destroyed, two were captured. VIDEO

The "Chimera" Special Forces unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine successfully completed a complex combat task in the Kupiansk direction.

This is reported by the DIU, Censor.NET informs.

The DIU released video footage of the operation, which shows the key stages of the battle: coordination at the command post, assault on enemy positions, evacuation of the wounded, as well as the work of UAVs and fire support units.

With the support of the "Aratta" soldiers and Siberian battalion, Ukrainian forces held a wide section of the frontline and stabilised defences in the active combat zone. In the course of the operation, more than 30 Russian occupiers were eliminated, including 15 in direct firefight. More than 40 more invaders were wounded and two were taken prisoner.

Over 40 enemy fortifications and engineering structures were also destroyed.

Read more: Russia produces over 5,000 Shaheds per month, marking fivefold increase – DIU. INFOGRAPHICS