European Commission urges Ukraine to promptly appoint head of BES – media

The European Commission has officially urged the Ukrainian authorities to promptly appoint the head of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) in accordance with current law and transparent selection procedures.

This was stated by a spokesperson for the European Commission, Censor.NET reports citing UP.

Brussels emphasized that the BES reform is part of Ukraine’s commitments within the EU integration process. The appointment of the Bureau’s head must be carried out according to the new law on the agency’s reform and through an open competitive process.

"This is necessary to advance the BES reform and ensure its independent and effective functioning," the spokesperson stressed.

The European Commission’s 2024 report on EU enlargement also highlights the importance of implementing this law, particularly through the selection of the head based on integrity and professional competence criteria.

