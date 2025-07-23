Documents regarding my appointment as Director of BES are already in Cabinet of Ministers, - Tsyvinskyi. DOCUMENTS

The documents on the appointment of Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi to the post of BES Director have already been submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this on Facebook.

"The documents regarding my appointment as the BES Director are already in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. I thank the Commission for the Selection of the Director of the BES of Ukraine for its principled position and the information provided. I look forward to a legitimate and balanced position of the Government and the newly appointed Prime Minister Yuliia Svyridenko," he wrote.

In addition, Tsyvinskyi published his requests to the Cabinet of Ministers and the official responses he received.

"An important fact is that no information has been provided on the existence of security risks. This means only one thing - they do not exist. If there are no objective obstacles, it is necessary to comply with the law and appoint the winner of the tender," he stressed.

