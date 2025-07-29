Russians are trying to bypass Vovchansk from western and eastern flanks, - "Kharkiv" OTG

The city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region remains an important, but not a strategic target for the Russians, they are trying to flank it from the west and east.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was reported by Pavlo Shamshyn, a spokesman for the OTG "Kharkiv" on television.

"Unable to succeed in Vovchansk itself, the Russians are trying to outflank the city. If we talk about the west of Vovchansk, they are trying to attack through Hatyshche. Speaking about the east of Vovchansk, they are trying to go through Tykhyne and Vovchanske Khutory and thus bypass the city from the flanks," said the spokesman.

At the same time, he emphasized that Vovchansk still remains an important, but not a strategic target for the enemy.

"Vovchansk is certainly an important target, but it is definitely not a strategic one, even for the Russians. These are certain military nuances, which are strategic, tactical or operational targets. When the Russians launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region last May to create a so-called buffer zone, Vovchansk was and still is their main target. But after more than a year of bloody battles, and given the fact that they entered Vovchansk after the first days of the new offensive in Kharkiv region, they have not been able to take the city," said Shamshyn.

He added that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding positions on the northern bank of the Vovcha River, closer to the state border with Russia.

"Our units are on the northern bank of the Vovcha River, closer to the border with the Russian Federation, and hold a certain area on the territory of the aggregate plant. The enemy is trying to attack there both day and night. Russian assault infantrymen are infiltrating the plant's territory and are making every effort to push our units beyond the natural boundary of the Vovcha River to the southern bank, but they are not succeeding," Shamshyn said.