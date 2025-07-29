AntAC calls on Ukrainians to peaceful protest: Only together can we stop dismantling of anti-corruption infrastructure

On the evening of July 30, peaceful protests will take place in the main squares of cities across Ukraine against draft law No. 12414.

This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC), according to Censor.NET.

We demand that the Verkhovna Rada pass a law fully repealing draft law No. 12414, which destroys the independence of anti-corruption agencies. The draft must be adopted in full and as a basis by July 31. The parliamentary session is scheduled for Thursday, where deputies are obliged to correct the disgraceful mistake made on July 22. At that time, the Rada voted against procedure to limit the independence of NABU and SAPO, and the president promptly signed the law despite numerous public protests," AntAC reminds.

They note that President Zelenskyy publicly promised that the situation would be rectified on 31 July.

Read more: A large team worked on the development of a new bill on the powers of NABU and SAPO, representatives of the Ministry of Justice were involved, - Fedorov

"We will remind him of his promises. In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers must urgently appoint the director of the Bureau of Economic Security following a transparent competition. That is why we are protesting. Only together can we stop the dismantling of the anti-corruption infrastructure," the statement reads.