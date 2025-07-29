Enemy intensifies offensive actions near Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region – Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited units defending the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Syrskyi’s Facebook page.

"I am keeping a special watch on the situation in the most threatened frontline directions. One of them is Zaporizhzhia. There are relatively fewer combat engagements here than in other sectors, but the enemy is intensifying offensive actions around the settlement of Kamianske, actively using guided bombs, artillery, strike drones, and small assault groups.

Due to the enemy’s increased activity, I worked with units defending Zaporizhzhia region. I listened to commanders’ reports on combat operations, current needs, and problem areas. I issued relevant orders to address these issues," Syrskyi said.

The commander-in-chief assured that command is taking measures to improve coordination among military units and strengthen formations to ensure defense resilience and prevent the enemy from advancing closer to Zaporizhzhia.