Ukrainian drone manufacturers to receive additional 400 million euros this week – Zelenskyy
Ukrainian drone manufacturing companies will receive an additional 400 million euros this week.
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address, reports Censor.NET.
"These days, agreements with our partners on funding for drones are being finalized, an additional 400 million euros will be transferred to the accounts of our Ukrainian drone manufacturers within this week. This is an agreement between Ukraine and the Netherlands. We are fulfilling all drone production targets for this year exactly as planned," Zelenskyy said.
