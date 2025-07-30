Enemy launched missile strike on territory of one of training units of AFU, killing three people

Today, on 29 July, the enemy launched a missile attack on the territory of one of the training units of the Land Forces of the AFU.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Land Forces.

"Despite the security measures taken, unfortunately, it was not possible to completely avoid losses among the personnel. As of 9.30 p.m., there are three dead and 18 wounded soldiers. Relevant emergency services are working at the scene. The wounded are being promptly provided with all necessary medical care. We express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased," the statement said.

It is noted that a commission headed by the Chief of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been set up to clarify all the circumstances and causes of the loss of personnel and an internal investigation has been ordered.

If it is established that the deaths and injuries of the servicemen were caused by the actions or inaction of officials, those responsible will be brought to justice.

Read more: Casualties sustained by Ukraine and Russia in war are now critical – Zaluzhnyi. VIDEO

The Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Land Forces are taking additional security measures to protect the lives and health of servicemen during the aggressor's missile and air strikes on training grounds and training centres.