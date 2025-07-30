Blumenthal on sanctions bill: Putin does not deserve extra time, we need to speed up

Senator Richard Blumenthal believes that it is worth speeding up the vote on the bill on sanctions against the Russian Federation. According to him, dictator Vladimir Putin "does not deserve additional time".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"I agree that Vladimir Putin does not deserve additional time, and we need to speed up the vote on the bill on sanctions. Everything that the president is doing is in the right direction, but I strongly advocate for the sanctions to be 500%, not 100%," he noted.

Blumenthal said that there are 85 supporters of the bill on sanctions in the Senate. If necessary, it is possible to gain 90 votes.

"I think the vote is a very achievable and necessary goal. Now is the time to act, not just through an executive order from the president, but also through legislative initiative, to show unity between the president and Congress... We need to vote for this legislation to show that we are fulfilling our obligations to Ukraine," the senator added.

He said the sanctions bill would help "stop the war" and "Putin needs to understand that."

