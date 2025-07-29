Russian billionaire Shvidler loses court case in UK, where he demanded that sanctions against him be lifted

The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom rejected the appeal of Russian billionaire and oil tycoon Evgeniy Shvidler, who challenged the sanctions imposed on him.

This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

Sanctions against Shvidler were imposed in March 2022 because of his association with the former owner of Chelsea Football Club, Roman Abramovich, and his former position as director of the Russian steelmaker Evraz.

Read more: Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian military production: restrictions affect more than 90 companies, - Zelenskyy

Shvidler claimed that the UK sanctions had ruined his business and had a detrimental impact on his family's life. He also claimed that not all Russian-linked billionaires were subject to the UK restrictions.

The Supreme Court rejected Shvidler's appeal by four votes. It ruled that there was a "rational connection" between the sanctions and the goal of encouraging him to oppose Russia's invasion and put pressure on Abramovich.

The court also stated that the sanctions against Shvidler"send a clear message to people in Mr. Shvidler's position that they would be wise to disassociate themselves from Russian business."