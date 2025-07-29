ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10832 visitors online
News Sanctions against Russia Great Britain
1 027 10

Russian billionaire Shvidler loses court case in UK, where he demanded that sanctions against him be lifted

Shvidler loses court case to lift sanctions against him

The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom rejected the appeal of Russian billionaire and oil tycoon Evgeniy Shvidler, who challenged the sanctions imposed on him.

This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

Sanctions against Shvidler were imposed in March 2022 because of his association with the former owner of Chelsea Football Club, Roman Abramovich, and his former position as director of the Russian steelmaker Evraz.

Read more: Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian military production: restrictions affect more than 90 companies, - Zelenskyy

Shvidler claimed that the UK sanctions had ruined his business and had a detrimental impact on his family's life. He also claimed that not all Russian-linked billionaires were subject to the UK restrictions.

The Supreme Court rejected Shvidler's appeal by four votes. It ruled that there was a "rational connection" between the sanctions and the goal of encouraging him to oppose Russia's invasion and put pressure on Abramovich.

The court also stated that the sanctions against Shvidler"send a clear message to people in Mr. Shvidler's position that they would be wise to disassociate themselves from Russian business."

Author: 

UK (1231) sanctions (2157)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 