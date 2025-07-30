Heavy fighting continues in Novopavlivka sector, enemy concentrates efforts near Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrohrad and Voskresenka - OSGT "Khortytsia"

In the South Slobozhanskyi sector, on 29 July 2025, the enemy attacked our positions near Vovchansk, and in the Kupiansk sector - near Zakhidne, Kamianka and Pishchane. They were unsuccessful.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the OSGT "Khortytsia".

As noted, in the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks near Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Torske, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Hryhorivka, Dronivka, and in Serebrianske forestry.

According to the OSGT "Khortytsia", in the Siversk sector, our brave soldiers prevented the loss of positions in the area of Serebrianka, Fedorivka and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, Russian occupiers' assault actions were aimed at our positions near Bila Hora, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Oleksandro-Shultyne and in the urban area of Toretsk. Our soldiers are holding the line, destroying the enemy's superior forces.

In the Dobropillia sector, the enemy conducted assault operations in the areas of Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka and Boikivka. All enemy attacks were repelled with significant losses for the aggressor.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, the Russian invaders tried to use their numerical superiority and break through our defences in the areas of Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novoekonomichne and Zvirove. Our soldiers also repelled assaults near Udachne, Muravka, Filiia and Molodetske. The enemy continues to amass forces for further attacks. The defence forces are holding back the onslaught, destroying the enemy's superior forces," the statement said.

The OSGT "Khortytsia" also informs that in the Novopavlivka sector, the occupiers have concentrated their attack efforts in the area of Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandohrad, Voskresenka and Zelene Pole. Heavy fighting is ongoing, and the enemy is trying to develop the offensive, regardless of losses.