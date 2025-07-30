Zelenskyy signed law on sanctions against Russian "shadow fleet"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on sanctions against ships and aircraft involved, in particular, in the shadow transportation of oil and oil products.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Rada website.

The law provides for the imposition of sanctions on ships and aircraft involved in the shadow fleet of oil, weapons, and military transportation.

The Security Service of Ukraine and intelligence agencies have been tasked with identifying and establishing the facts of the use of such vessels.

The document also provides for amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions" against ships and aircraft whose activities pose threats to national interests, national security, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine.

