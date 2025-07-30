PrivatBank won case against Kolomoisky and Boholiubov in London

The High Court of London has upheld a lawsuit filed by the state-owned Privatbank against its former owners, Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov.

This was reported by the court's press service, Censor.NET reports.

"PrivatBank has won an undisputed victory in a multibillion-dollar English lawsuit against Kolomoisky and Boholiubov," the press service of PrivatBank also said.

The court will clarify the details later.

In December 2016, the nationalized PrivatBank filed a lawsuit in the High Court of London against its former owners. In 2017, the court ruled on the worldwide arrest of Kolomoisky and Boholiubov's assets, as well as the property of six companies related to them.

According to the plaintiff, the money was transferred to the accounts of companies owned or controlled by the former owners. PrivatBank's claims amounted to USD 2.5 billion, including accrued interest.

