There is high probability that war in Ukraine will be suspended in near future, - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stated that there is a high probability of the Russian-Ukrainian war being suspended.

"There is a high probability and many signs indicating that the Russian-Ukrainian war will at least be suspended in the near future. But this does not change our situation in any way. Poland must be ready to defend itself, regardless of developments on the Russian-Ukrainian front. We cannot waste a single hour or day in this race for a modern army," he said.

Recall that in November 2024, the Polish prime minister said that the coming weeks would be decisive not only for the war but also for the future of Europe.

He also said that the war in the east is entering a decisive phase.

