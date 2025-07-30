People close to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are taking control of the Russian agricultural industry, particularly the grain sector.

This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, as relayed by Censor.NET.

According to intelligence reports, grain transshipment volumes in Russian ports in the first half of 2025 fell by more than 56% due to lower harvests, export duties, and competition among port operators. Amidst losses, the Step agricultural holding is selling its assets in Azov and Volgodonsk.

Entities linked to the Kremlin have already expressed interest in the assets. A similar situation has arisen around the Rusagro agricultural holding, whose owner has been arrested and some of whose assets have been transferred to Rosselkhozbank, a financial institution controlled by Dmitry Patrushev, the son of Putin's ally.

The FIS emphasizes that such a "redistribution" of agribusiness indicates a deep crisis in the industry and its growing dependence on state control.

