IAEA does not record increase in radiation at ZNPP, - Grossi
The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) working at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has not detected any changes in radiation levels at the facility.
This was reported by the IAEA press service on social network X, as reported by Censor.NET.
"The IAEA team at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine confirms that there has been no increase in radiation levels at the facility, Director General Rafael Grossi said," the statement said.
