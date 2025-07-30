ENG
Russians shell residential area of Kostiantynivka: two wounded, buildings damaged

Kostiantynivka, shelling

Russian forces shelled Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region with tube artillery, injuring two civilians and damaging residential buildings.

This was announced by the head of the City Military Administration, Serhii Horbunov, according to Censor.NET.

"Russian occupiers struck the city’s residential sector using tube artillery. Two civilians were injured as a result of the shelling, both sustaining wounds at their homes. The victims have been provided with necessary medical care," the official said.

The Russian shelling damaged the facades of private houses and apartment buildings.

