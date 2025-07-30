One killed and four wounded in enemy strike on Vasyshcheve in Kharkiv region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A man was killed and several wounded as a result of a Russian military shelling of Vasyshcheve settlement in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region.

On July 30, around 12:00 p.m., Russian forces attacked Kharkiv district. The private sector of Vasyshcheve settlement came under fire. Currently, one man is confirmed dead, and among the wounded are three men and one woman.

Additionally, a fire broke out at the impact site. Premises of a supermarket were damaged.

All relevant emergency services are working at the explosion site. Victims are receiving necessary assistance.

Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said the strike hit the territory of a civilian enterprise with a total area of 30,000 sq m. Warehouse buildings covering about 20,000 sq m caught fire.

State Emergency Service personnel contained the blaze. The structures were highly flammable, and the warehouses stored exclusively civilian goods, including food, so the fire spread rapidly.

A 63‑year‑old man was killed in the Russian shelling. Three people were hospitalized, a 65‑year‑old man, a 74‑year‑old man, and a 47‑year‑old woman, each diagnosed with blast injuries; their condition is moderate. Medics treated a 64‑year‑old man at the scene.

Two State Emergency Service employees were injured while extinguishing the fire: one suffered carbon‑monoxide poisoning and heat stroke, the other sustained burns.

More than 100 firefighters and about 50 pieces of equipment are working at the site; a fire train has also been deployed.

The type of weapon used in the strike is still being determined. All emergency services and law‑enforcement agencies are engaged.