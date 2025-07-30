Russia struck house in Kherson in morning. Woman injured. VIDEO
In the morning, Russian occupiers shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.
"A residential building, where an elderly couple lived, came under enemy fire. The windows and facade were smashed, and the car was damaged," the statement said.
A woman was injured in the Russian shelling. She was taken to hospital, where she was treated and released for outpatient treatment.
