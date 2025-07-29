Ruscists creating "kill zone" in southern Ukraine – Southern Defense Forces

Russian forces are trying to create a "kill zone" along the line of contact on the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia direction.

Southern Defense Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn said this in an interview with Radio Liberty’s "Novyny Pryazovia" project, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, of the entire contact line it is on the Kherson axis that the occupiers deliver the most "kamikaze‑drone" strikes, using up to 250 FPV drones per day.

"That is quite a large number. For comparison, on the two Zaporizhzhia axes the enemy employs about 190–200 drones. So Kherson and the settlements around it account for 200–250 strikes by such drones," he said.

Voloshyn added that Russian troops also continue to carry out air strikes on the right‑bank part of the region, hitting, in particular, Odradokamianka and Lvove.

"Every day they use aircraft, launching free-flight aerial rockets. In general, the enemy is trying to create a kill strip along the line of contact in our rear, on the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia axes, so that there are as few buildings, people and any structures suitable for defence as possible along the riverbank. Everything that approaches our positions, everything that approaches the Dnipro, the enemy tries to hit with FPV drones and artillery," the spokesperson explained.

