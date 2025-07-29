Russian forces dropped three FAB bombs on Kostiantynivka. Three civilians were wounded. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers dropped three FAB-250 bombs on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.
This was reported by the regional police, Censor.NET reports.
Three civilians were injured as a result of the ruscist attack:
- 74-year-old man, in serious condition;
- his wife, 70 years old;
- a man, 47 years old.
"Police paramedics were the first to arrive and take the victims to hospital.
Eight apartment buildings were damaged," they said.
