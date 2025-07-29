ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10975 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
347 0

Russian forces dropped three FAB bombs on Kostiantynivka. Three civilians were wounded. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers dropped three FAB-250 bombs on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the regional police, Censor.NET reports.

Three civilians were injured as a result of the ruscist attack:

  • 74-year-old man, in serious condition;
  • his wife, 70 years old;
  • a man, 47 years old.

"Police paramedics were the first to arrive and take the victims to hospital.

Eight apartment buildings were damaged," they said.

See more: Russian strike on Kamianske: 23-year-old Diana, who was seven months pregnant, killed. PHOTO

Russia struck Kostiantynivka with FAB bombs on 29 July 2025
Russia struck Kostiantynivka with FAB bombs on 29 July 2025
Russia struck Kostiantynivka with FAB bombs on 29 July 2025
Russia struck Kostiantynivka with FAB bombs on 29 July 2025
Russia struck Kostiantynivka with FAB bombs on 29 July 2025
Russia struck Kostiantynivka with FAB bombs on 29 July 2025
Russia struck Kostiantynivka with FAB bombs on 29 July 2025

Author: 

shoot out (14253) Donetsk region (4192) Kramatorskyy district (431) Kostyantynivka (277)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 