Russian forces dropped three FAB bombs on Kostiantynivka. Three civilians were wounded. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers dropped three FAB-250 bombs on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the regional police, Censor.NET reports.

Three civilians were injured as a result of the ruscist attack:

74-year-old man, in serious condition;

his wife, 70 years old;

a man, 47 years old.

"Police paramedics were the first to arrive and take the victims to hospital.



Eight apartment buildings were damaged," they said.

