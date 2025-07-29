Russian strike on Kamianske: 23-year-old Diana, who was seven months pregnant, killed. PHOTO

A 23-year-old woman, Diana, who was expecting a child, died as a result of a Russian strike on Kamianske in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the local edition of "Svoi.Kryvyi Rih".

"23-year-old Diana was 7 months pregnant. On the night of 29 July, she was killed by russia, which hit the territory of the maternity hospital in Kamianske with ballistic missiles. Three people were killed in the attack," the statement said.





As reported, at night, Russians attacked a penitentiary institution in Zaporizhzhia region, leaving 17 dead and more than 40 wounded. Censor.NET also informed about the Russian attack on Kamianske. There are victims and injured there. A maternity hospital and a department of the city hospital were damaged.