After Trump’s words, Russian troops killed 22 people in Ukraine. Hospital and colony were hit, pregnant woman was among dead in Kamianske, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 28 July 2025, Russian troops killed 22 people in Ukraine. These are exclusively civilians.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

He recalled that yesterday, very important words were said by US President Donald Trump about how the Russian leadership is wasting the world's time by talking about peace and killing people at the same time.

"We all want a real peace, a decent and lasting peace: Ukraine and the whole of Europe, the United States, many decent leaders and countries in the world that support us. Everyone needs peace in international relations and predictability in life. Everyone, but not Russia," he emphasises.

Zelenskyy also notes that as of now, it is known that in the past 24 hours, when everyone felt hopeful that the killings would end, the Russian army killed 22 people in Ukraine. Another 85 people were wounded. Russian strikes hit 73 Ukrainian cities and villages.

At two in the morning on the same day, Russians launched a missile attack on the city of Kamianske, on the territory of the city hospital. Three people were killed in the attack, including a pregnant woman. Her name was Diana, she was only 23 years old.

"At the end of last day, almost at midnight, Russian aviation bombed the territory of a penal colony in Zaporizhzhia region. It was a deliberate strike, targeted, not accidental. The Russians could not have been unaware that they were hitting civilians in this colony. Many people were killed, 43 more were injured, and among them there are people with very serious injuries. And this was done after the United States made a very clear position, supported by the world, that Russia must end this war and move to diplomacy," the President added.

"Every killing of our people by the Russians, every Russian strike, when there could have been a ceasefire long ago if Russia had not refused, all this shows that Moscow deserves very tough, really painful, and therefore fair and effective sanctions pressure. They must be forced to stop killing and bring peace.

I thank everyone who is helping with this. Ukraine welcomes President Trump's efforts and his commitment to peace. We thank all the leaders who help defend Ukraine and put pressure on Russia. Peace is possible. But only when Russia stops the war it started and stops abusing people," Zelenskyy concludes.

As reported, at night, Russians attacked one of the penitentiary institutions in Zaporizhzhia region, leaving 17 dead and more than 40 wounded. Censor.NET also reported on the Russian attack on Kamianske. There are victims and injured there. A maternity hospital and a department of the city hospital were damaged.